The city of Longview could save $1.27 million in debt payments over the decade, a financial consultant said.
City Council members authorized refunding up to $16.5 million in debt from the city’s 2011 Streets Bond package.
Despite how it was previously reported in the News-Journal, the refunding approved Thursday is not related to the 2018 bond.
John Martin, with Hilltop Securities, said the city could save between $120,000 and $130,000 on its annual payments toward the debt through 2030 based on a possible rate of 1.22%.
Martin will take the bonds to market later this month and said he hopes that the currently volatile market will have settled down.
“Things are changing by the minute,” he said.
Under the resolution approved unanimously by the council Thursday, the bonds’ interest will be no higher than 2.25%.
“The (2011) bonds were issued were at 2.7%, so who would have thought we would have the opportunity to refinance those and save some money?” Martin said.
Council members also authorized staff to acquire an undivided interest in a lot at 213 S. Gum St. for $10,000.
The lot is required to complete construction of a new Longview Police Department headquarters, Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said. The new headquarters was among the public safety projects in a 2018 bond package approved by voters.
In other business, a 0.145-acre portion of unimproved Derrick Street was abandoned by the city.
BCTCMT33 LLC requested the abandonment, which was signed off by city staff and all public utility companies related to the site.
The limited liability corporation BCTCMT33 is registered to Charles Tomberlain of Longview, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
The property is situated between two homes on West Cheryl Street between Andrea Street and Harley Ridge Road.