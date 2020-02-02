City leaders get a plethora of suggestions from residents about what development should go where, though Mayor Andy Mack says they’re hands are all but tied.
But when it comes to the future of one historical Longview property, public input isn’t just encouraged — it might be rewarded.
Mack, District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara and the new owners of the former Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House property have unveiled a month-long contest in which residents can submit their opinions for the future of the East Marshall Avenue site.
The winning essay will receive $250.
Dr. Chris Ihionkhan acquired the 6-acre property through his Longview-based company, Sierra Blue, this past year. His wife, Dr. Akhuini Ihionkhan, has a dental practice next door called Kindle Dental.
“I don’t have any ideas. That’s why we’re doing this,” Chris Ihionkhan said. “I just feel, speaking for a lot of people in this community, they have a lot of respect for the Cace family and what this place meant.”
Johnny Cace’s originally opened downtown in 1949, but the restaurant later moved to 1501 E. Marshall Ave., where it operated until it closed in March 2015. Former owners Cathy Cace and daughter Chelsea Cace have since opened The Cace Kitchen on North High Street.
It was after buying the property that Ihionkhan learned how much respect, love and endearment that the Cace family has among the community, he said.
Many Longview residents gathered at Cace’s for a number of functions including family celebrations, anniversaries, proposals, receptions, business meetings or weekly patters of dining, according to a statement about the contest.
“I just felt we should involve the Cace family and the community,” Ihionkhan said. “Moving forward, we’re just trying to figure out what would be the best use for this place to respect the Cace family and to just make sure we do it right.”
Mack said that he, City Council members and staff regularly get input from residents about what development is needed for the city, “but they don’t understand. As the mayor, I don’t get to choose that. I don’t get to tell who to do what, But when you have a property owner that’s willing to listen to somebody or the community to see what they want, what better communication can you have than that? That’s the ultimate win.”
The Ihionkhans are willing to listen and see what suggestions the public has for the property, Mack said, adding, “I think it’s fantastic that he’s allowing people to have input on what they would like to see go in a particular location that has been an icon in Longview for over 70 years.”
They are asking for submitted essays of at least 250 words with contact information attached. Entries may be submitted by mail to: Mayor Mack’s Office, P.O. Box 1952, Longview, TX 75605.
The deadline for entries is Feb. 28. The winner will be announced March 8 in the News-Journal.