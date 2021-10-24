Kilgore College continuing education students can apply for financial aid to cover the costs of classes in certain CE programs thanks to a Texas Public Educational Grant, according to college officials.
The grant awarded to KC allows students enrolled in the following programs to apply for funds: pharmacy technology, phlebotomy, KCEPT lineman program, commercial driving license (CDL), human resource specialist, industrial/residential electrical technology, patient care technology and nurse aide.
The grant is based solely on student need for eligibility.
Instead of the FAFSA application, students can complete and submit a KC financial aid application online available in the Access KC portal at accesskc.kilgore.edu/ICS .
Once logged in, click the application/forms link on the left-hand side of the screen, then scroll down to the KC financial aid application on the left-hand side of the screen.
To qualify, students must also submit a high school transcript, complete a verification worksheet with KC and provide proof of income with tax returns, SSI, VA non-educational benefits and other documents.
For information on how to receive a TPEG grant, contact Jackie Kelley, financial aid director, at (903) 983-8171 or jkelley@kilgore.edu.