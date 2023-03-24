A new true crime docuseries features a professor and her students as they analyze convicted murderers, including former East Texas nurse and serial killer William George Davis.
“The Lesson Is Murder” follows University of South Florida criminology Associate Professor Bryanna Fox and her five graduate students as they show the reality of how researchers analyze convicted murderers’ personality traits and motives to develop psychological profiles, according to the university.
Davis, 39, a Hallsville native, was given the death penalty Oct. 27, 2021, for injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing the deaths of four patients .
Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances for five years and was fired Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials went to police with their concerns. Before that, he worked for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview from 2011 to 2013.
Fox visited Davis on death row at the Polunsky Unit, in Polk County, to interview him for the show, according to an official trailer.
In addition to helping the next generation of criminologists better understand murderers, Fox, a former FBI agent, uses the psychological profiles to help law enforcement across the country prevent violent crime and solve cold cases.
The goal of the docuseries, which is available on Hulu, is to uncover why killers kill and use that knowledge to help solve and prevent violent crime, according to the University of South Florida.
“This idea for this show was inspired by my 2018 forensic psychology class at USF,” Fox said in a statement
While teaching her students the fundamentals of psychological criminology, they applied what they learned to investigate a real cold case from local law enforcement.
“My students ended up breaking open that cold case, and, spoiler alert, something similar happens with a case in the first episode of this docuseries,” she said.
Graduate student Xavier Burch, who is featured on the show, said the docuseries was a memorable way to further his work in the field.
“It was an experience that I am truly grateful to have, and I hope to fight for truth and justice in the future for other cases,” Burch said.
With this show, Fox wants the true process of applied criminology to be documented.
“Criminology is not like what you see on ‘Criminal Minds’ — I wanted to do a show where I can show the actual process of how cases are solved: using research and science,” Fox said. “I also want the viewers to learn scientific and research-based information from this show so they can identify red flags on their own and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”
Fox hopes the show will continue with more students and cases to further build psychological profiles to solve crime.
Davis’ trial, including the guilt or innocence phase and sentencing, lasted 19 days in 2021 in the 114th District Court of Smith County with many hours of testimony from nurses, hospital leadership, police interviews and victims and their families.
For the punishment phase, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and other prosecutors told jurors Davis’ victims totaled 12, including seven who died and five he attempted to kill.