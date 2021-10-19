A 60-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested this month on a charge of indecency with a child after an incident at his Kilgore home, according to police.
Otis Elmer Taylor Jr. was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. According to court documents, the contact included touching a girl younger than 17 “with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the defendant."
He was released Oct. 12 on $50,000 bond.
On Oct. 1, a Child Protective Services investigator told Kilgore police about a child reporting a sexual assault.
During an Oct. 4 interview at Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said in she went to Taylor’s home in December to braid his hair, documents show. She said she was sitting on the couch next to Tayler and he began asking her about her sex life.
He wanted to know “if she had a man to take care of her needs.” The girl told the interviewer that she was uncomfortable because she knew that Taylor had been “convicted of molesting children.”
“The (girl) stated that (Taylor) began telling her about that child he had molested,” court documents said.
The girl said Taylor then touched her. When Taylor’s girlfriend came home, the girl left the house.
According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, Taylor was convicted in April 2009 of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. The victim was a 14-year-old girl.