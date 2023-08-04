From staff reports
The sounds of the Big Green Marching Machine mingled Friday with cheers of Longview High School cheerleaders and screaming Longview ISD teachers during the district’s convocation in Lobo Coliseum.
The annual back-to-school pep rally welcomes employees to the new school year, which begins Wednesday for Longview ISD.
Also during Friday’s ceremony, district officials distributed $1.935 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment checks to 148 educators.
And more than 60 vendors were set up around the coliseum offering merchandise, information and more.