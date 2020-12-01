Cold low temperatures this week brought on the first freeze of the season Monday into today.
“If you’re a fan of cool or even cold weather, you’re in luck,” National Weather Service Shreveport Senior Meteorologist Jason Hanford said.
Overnight was expected to be the coldest of the fall season, Hanford said Monday.
Low temperatures throughout East Texas dipped into the mid 20s. Patchy frost was expected throughout the region but the dry air prevented widespread frosty conditions.
On Monday, temperatures reached just 49 degrees and were expected to dip to 27 degrees overnight, though Hanford said this season’s first freeze came a little late.
“About 2 weeks later than usual,” he said.
Though the low temperature Monday did not quite reach the record low of 20 in 1979, it was much cooler than normal. The average normal high temperature was listed as 62 degrees and 40 as a normal low temperature for Nov. 30.
Hanford said temperatures will stay below normal for the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook states that precautions should be taken to protect vegetation and exposed water pipes from the expected long duration freeze this week.
Temperatures in Longview and throughout the region are expected to rise through Tuesday into the upper 50s with sunny skies
“Enjoy the sunshine because we’ve got some rain moving in early Wednesday morning and persisting through the day,” Hanford said. “It’s looking pretty chilly and wet.”
Temperatures are expected to dip down to 39 tonight and only rise to about 53 Wednesday before falling to 34 Wednesday night.
Rain totals are expected to reach between ½ inch and 1 inch with some areas receiving locally higher totals.
“A good soaking rain, which is really what we need,” Hanford said. “It’s been pretty dry over the past few months.”
No hazardous weather is expected.
As of Monday afternoon, dry conditions contributed to a moderate drought across East Texas.
“The rain should help the dry conditions out there,” Hanford said.
High temperatures are expected to reach 50 on Thursday and Friday and remain in the low 30s overnight.
“It should warm up for the weekend for all those who are warm-weather people,” Hanford said. “We’ll have more seasonal temperatures returning.”
Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring warmer, sunny temperatures in the high 50s with lows still dipping down into the low 30s.