Five percent of the population accounts for 50% of health care costs.
People with one chronic health condition typically require an ambulance ride 62 times a year. That grows to 208 ambulance trips a year for a person with two health conditions , according to data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Just the act of a sending an ambulance, fire truck and personnel to the home of someone who has called 911 costs $1,500.
Those are some of the examples that Amy Hooten, Longview's EMS chief, presented Thursday during the Longview Chamber of Commerce's State of Health Care event at Pinecrest Country Club to illustrate the need for a new initiative designed to provide a better way to assist people with mental and chronic health issues instead of in an emergency room.
The Greater Longview Optimal Wellness (GLOW) initiative is a program already working to help those kinds of clients.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt brought a number of government organizations and other agencies that already were assisting people in the community together to work on the issue of how to better assist people with mental illness and chronic illnesses.
He said during Thursday's event that a mental commitment involves between eight and 12 people, not including personnel who are typically involved in caring for mentally ill patients in local emergency rooms.
"GLOW is hopefully going to be that bridge that we can intercede in the critically ill patient, whether it be mental health or other issues, instead of going to the ER first," Stoudt said. "It's a crisis when you utilize the assets we're using in this community as inefficiently as we are."
Hooten said the effort actually begin in 2017 with the city of Longview working to address homelessness in Longview.
"GLOW is the next step in that journey," she said, with a goal of providing better care and better navigation through services available to help people who are often using 911 and emergency rooms as their primary care provider.
GLOW received its initial funding from the Episcopal Health Foundation, as one of six Texas cities chosen to receive a four-year grant through the Texas Accountable Community of Health initiative.
GLOW brings together a number of organizations — the Longview fire and police departments, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, social service agencies and community organizations — to help clients address the issues those people might have. They might not have transportation, or they need food or just don't know how to connect with the services they need without using emergency rooms and 911.
GLOW also is working with nursing programs at LeTourneau University, University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center and Kilgore College to help provide manpower for GLOW.
"I think this is a great program that teaches our nurses community," Hooten said, adding that it teaches the community's medical staff "collaboration."
The nursing students will learn about closing the loop in communication, talking with local organizations about patients with "more rigorous needs" so they can be directed to places that will assist them outside of the emergency room, Hooten said
"That's exciting because that's a change in our industry that is coming," she said.