TYLER — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five East Texans were facing food insecurity, But that number has increased to one in four, said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO.
Cullinane said federal coronavirus relief funding helped the food bank replenish its food supply as well as bring on staff and retain employees.
On Wednesday, one of the members of Congress responsible for the legislation, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, visited the Tyler nonprofit agency to see how the relief funding has helped it serve East Texans.
The organization serves about 250,000 people in Gregg and 25 other area counties.
His visit began with a tour from Cullinane while they packed food boxes. Cornyn was then joined by local leadership who shared how the relief funds have helped soften the economic blow from the pandemic.
Through the assistance of the federal funding, the food bank has served 3.6 million meals.
“I truly feel like this was necessary to do,” Cornyn said. “I’m glad some of what we did through the CARES Act was able to help the East Texas Food Bank.”
Cullinane said one in three children are facing food insecurity, which is up from one in four before the impact of COVID-19.
The fight against hunger is further exacerbated for people of color, he added.
Cornyn said the federal relief funding provided hospitals with personal protective equipment as well as offset the revenue loss from the restrictions on elective procedures.
Tyler Mayor Martin Heines thanked Cornyn for his work in securing the federal funds for the area, noting the additions to public transit and getting more adequate PPE.
As a member of the Smith County joint emergency operations center, Heines said local leaders have come together as a community to survive the effects of COVID-19, but federal resources have been a great help.
“Without the help of Senator Cornyn and federal resources, we would not have made it through this,” Heines said.