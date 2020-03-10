From Staff Reports
A Gregg County health official said Monday he had no update about local people being monitored out of caution about possible exposure to coronavirus, which continues to spread.
Gregg County Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris said nothing had changed in the county since last week, when he said multiple unidentified residents were being watched, but no cases were confirmed. The news came on the same day Collin County officials said a man there had received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, as the illness caused by the new coronavirus strain is known.
Gregg County health officials have scheduled a news conference for noon today at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview, to discuss emergency preparations being taken at the local level regarding the coronavirus and to encourage residents to take preventive actions, according to information from the city of Longview.
Representatives of the Gregg County Health Department, Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler, local cities and area hospitals will participate.
The Gregg County Health Department is the primary local contact regarding COVID-19. It can be reached at (903) 237-2620.
Also Monday, an addendum issued to the scheduled Thursday Longview City Council meeting agenda shows Longview Mayor Andy Mack will give a public safety update during the meeting to talk about COVID-19 community preparedness and prevention.