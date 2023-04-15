The cost of a Heartisans Marketplace housing project initially set to cost about $1 million has doubled with an expected completion date not before next spring.
Heartisans in Longview offers a job-readiness program for women that prepares them with “essential skills, education, and employment so they become empowered to support their families by their own means without the assistance of system and services,” according to the nonprofit organization.
In 2021, Heartisans’ founder and CEO Julee Rachels announced a plan to build apartments on 2 acres of land behind the Gilmer Road campus that would house graduates of its program as they transition to the next phase of their lives.
This past year, that plan changed, with Rachels previously saying Heartisans wanted to utilize the land to build an eight-cottage community with a gathering area, picnic tables, fire pit, natural playground, community garden and more.
Project Coordinator Amy Hollins said the housing community will be known as Heartisans Village.
She confirmed the cottages will still consist of six two-bed/one-bath homes and two three-bed/one-bath homes. The two-bedroom cottages are expected to be 850 square feet, and the three-bedroom homes will be 1,000 square feet.
One of the dwellings will have an attachment for a communal laundry room that will include a single bedroom for a house manager, Hollins said. The room and laundry area will appear as just another cottage.
The project also is still set to include a new parking lot on the north side of the Heartisans building, Hollins said.
According to Hollins, the nonprofit organization has turned in a pre-submission to the city along with a zoning change request from heavy commercial to planned development. The pre-submission is a rudimentary plan of the cottages the city will review and determine any aspects that need to be modified before returning to Heartisans, she said.
"Then once all that's determined, we'll go in and turn in the final plans for what we want it to look like," she said.
Heartisans is still partnering with KSA Engineers for many parts of the project, while Stephens Engineering will handle the site plan, she said.
With the cost of building materials, site work, utilities and infrastructure, the project is now expected to cost more than $2 million, Hollins said.
Funding for the project is solely from donations, and Heartisans has raised about $800,000 to $900,000, she said. Heartisans is in its April giving month, which serves as its main fundraiser, and is taking part in the upcoming East Texas Giving Day.
Hollins said she hopes Heartisans Village will ready by spring 2024, but its completion is dependent on several, such as city approval and availability of building materials.