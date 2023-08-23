Even as the cost of Longview's recycling program keeps rising — with an expected slight increase in sanitation rates as a result — leaders say they don't want the city to be without such a service.
In less than a decade, the city has gone from being paid by Rivers Recycling in Kilgore for recyclable materials to being charged $70 for every ton it delivers.
During a presentation in July to the City Council, City Manager Rolin McPhee proposed a 2023-24 increase in residential sanitation rates by 85 cents monthly and $2.20 monthly for commercial customers.
McPhee said sanitation rates haven't increased since 2019-20 and said the city has absorbed the rising costs of sanitation services in the past several years.
About 52% of Longview households participate in the recycling program, according to the city.
Data from the past five years show the amount of recyclable materials collected from Longview households peaked in 2020-21 at about 5,300 tons. The city is on pace to collect 4,100 tons in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Also at the July meeting, District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter lamented the direction that recycling in the city has taken and asked McPhee if there is a way to return to a point where it isn't costing the city thousands of dollars every year.
In 2012, Rivers began paying the city $10 per ton of recyclable materials. However, in 2015, the company stopped paying the city but also didn't charge for materials.
Starting in 2018, Rivers began charging the city $20 per ton delivered. That increased to $65 per ton in 2020, and the company now charges $70 per ton.
In contrast, Pine Hill Landfill, which the city uses for its garbage disposal, charges $27.06 per ton.
Longview's recycling program costs about $490,000 annually, according to the city.
At the July council meeting, McPhee said the recycling industry was harmed by China’s decision to stop taking recyclable materials. He said an emerging marketplace for recyclables is developing, and he’s optimistic the industry will turn itself around in the near future.
Mack said at the meeting that he doesn't want to see the city abandon its recycling program, and while officials would continue to monitor it, Longview shouldn't be a city that doesn’t recycle.
Carpenter questioned if Rivers was the only company the city could use for recycling services. McPhee said it was the only company that makes sense from a financial standpoint, as others would cost “a great deal more than that” with the closest being in Dallas.
"I think (the recycling program has) been upside down for many years because ... the point I was trying to get across (at the July council meeting) is yes, the recycling is important, as Dr. Mack said, but is it important enough that we continue to subsidize it?" Carpenter recently told the News-Journal.
It's important to keep in mind the state of the economy and increasing gas prices and electricity bills for residents, he said.
Carpenter added he doesn't support ending the recycling program because it's good environmentally, but issues arise when it comes time to figure out what it's going to cost.
"It’s gotta be a common sense approach, and that’s kind of how I roll," he said. "Let's think through this and what is the common sense way to get there, and that was kind of the way I was going — do we need to possibly look outside of Rivers?"
Mack said recently that he wishes the process didn't cost the city as much as it does but said being a city that recycles is imperative.
"We need to be as eco-friendly as possible," Mack said. "Sometimes it does cost a little bit more, (but) in the big picture, recycling is good."
He said he's never heard a resident voice opposition to recycling, but he's heard many questions about expanding the service to allow other types of recyclables, such as different plastics and glass products.
The "very slight increase" to sanitation rates is worth it to keep the recycling program going, Mack said.
With the increase set at less than a dollar, he said the city's rate is still well less than a majority of cities comparable in size.
Additionally, Mack said recycling is "very important" to some industry partners in the city, which is another reason to protect the program.