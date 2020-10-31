From staff reports
It was a Halloween afternoon of costumes and candy Saturday as hundreds of people filled downtown Kilgore for the city’s annual trick-or-treating event.
Merchants and civic organizations welcomed superheroes, princesses, witches, ghouls as well as their parents.
Kilgore Main Street Coordinator Meredeth Brown previously said the city was concerned the event would have to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she had encouraged people to stay with their families while trick-or-treating.
Watch a video from Kilgore’s Halloween event at news-journal.com .