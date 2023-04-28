Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.