Joel Leija's cape flew behind him as he jumped through hoops — dodging obstacles to make his way to safety. After completing his trial, the 5-year-old masked hero walked away to enjoy a few gummies.
Joel and his brothers Christian, 2, and Kenny, 5 months, took part Friday in a National Superhero Day event at the Broughton Recreation Center hosted by the Longview Public Library.
Fabiola Leija, the boys' mother, said the family tries to visit the library every week and attend events when they can.
According to Leija, Joel and Christian often imagine themselves as superheroes, so she believed the event would be perfect for them.
"(Joel) thinks he's Sonic (the Hedgehog), and (Christian) thinks he's Knuckles (the Echidna)," she said.
Since bringing her sons to library events, she said they've managed to make friends at several of them. After seeing Joel and Christian run the gambit of activities, she said they were having a blast.
"If we can go to a library event, we go and it makes their month — not their day — their month," she said.
The gym at Broughton was set up with obstacle courses, activities and light snacks for children. For those who didn't show up already in a costume, capes, masks and stickers were available upon entry.
Children's Librarian Terri Nalls said the idea for the event came after the library held a princess tea party this past year and decided an event also was need for young superheroes.
Obstacle courses were set up across the gym starting with "hula hoop horror," in which children had to navigate through hoops without landing in the "water" or "lava" (sheets of paper with pictures).
Children could then choose a superhero and had to follow a colored path.
The big draw was the rescue course, where attendees could pick out a stuffed toy and were tasked with keeping it safe through numerous perils. A balance beam, blow-up rings, tunnel and "Tower of Terror" stood in the way of saving the day and taking the stuffed toy home.
Cornhole boards also were set up to play with along with sensory bins for smaller children.
Melanie Bowles watched as her daughter Evelyn, 3 — dressed in a Wonder Woman costume — navigated through the courses and knocked over the Tower of Terror with ease.
Along with Evelyn, Bowles had brought her twins, Katherine and Oliver, 1.
"It just seemed like a fun event to get out of the house, and (Evelyn) loves to be around other kids, and she loves any excuse to dress up," she said with a laugh.
The family tries to attend library events as often as they can, she said.