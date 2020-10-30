Children and parents dressed up in their Halloween-best Thursday to trick-or-treat at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Superheroes, princesses, witches and more walked the paths through the arboretum as part of Spooky Fest, looking at themed scarecrows and costumed-volunteers giving out candy.
Master gardener and volunteer Martha Hood decorated scarecrows for the event, including a “don’t text and fly” witch posed as if she crashed into a tree.
“I’d say there’s at least 15, maybe 20 scarecrows (at the event),” Hood said.
Judson Broyles, 3, stopped near Hood’s post by the pond to eat some of his candy. His grandmother, Debbie Broyles, brought him to enjoy the event in his Woody costume from “Toy Story.”
“He likes all the people in the costumes,” she said. “And, obviously, getting candy.”
Easton Scott, 5, and Walker Scott, 4, both decided to be the Hulk this year, said their mother, Anna Scott. The brothers frequently want to be the same characters, she added. They enjoyed climbing the large chair in the park for photos and brought their jack-o-lantern buckets for candy.
“We did this because we knew it wouldn’t be as crazy busy,” Scott said. “And it’s outside.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, attendees were asked to wear masks inside the arboretum’s visitors center building and social distance while walking through the gardens.
A girl dressed as Anna from “Frozen” ran down the path past arboretum’ Executive Director Steven Chamblee, who was delivering more candy to the volunteers.
“That’s everything, right there,” he said. “A kid giggling with laughter and delight. That’s why the whole place was built, that’s why we’re here.”
Chamblee said one of the reasons for staging the first Spooky Fest was he and the arboretum board wanted to give children a chance to wear their costumes twice.
Arboretum board member Rachel Snell and her husband brought their children Raylan, 5, and Isaac, 2, who wore “Star Wars”-themed costumes and masks.
“As a family we always kind of do like a theme,” Snell said, dressed as Princess Leia. Her husband, Andrew, will be dressed as Darth Vader for Halloween, she said, but he sported a simple Mandalorian face mask for at Thursday’s event.
“There’s more people here than I thought,” Snell said. “I’m pleasantly surprised because it turned so chilly. I wasn’t sure if people would show.”
The cool weather did not deter families from walking the grounds, though it did prompt a few to wear jackets over or under their costumes.
Chamblee hopes next year’s Spooky Fest will be “bigger and better.”
“Steven is a very creative thinker with plenty of ideas, and we’re hoping that in the future we’ll be able to do lots more fun stuff,” Snell said.