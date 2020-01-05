For two weeks, Longview City Council members have heard the opinions of residents and business owners about how the city should respond to growing costs for its recycling program.
Most council members say the response has been overwhelmingly in favor of one of three main options: raise sanitation rates to keep the program as it is.
An action item on the next council meeting agenda calls for consideration of those options when members meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
On Dec. 12, Public Works Assistant Director Dwayne Archer told the council that recycling, which was a $23-a-ton revenue stream in 2012, has become a $65-a-ton cost to the city .
Archer presented three options to the council: discontinue the recycling program; offer recycling as a subscription service and charge participants $7 to join; or keep recycling as it is and increase sanitation rates by $2.50 a month.
Longview recycled an estimated 3,950 tons of waste in 2019, compared with 28,000 tons that were sent to the landfill, according to the city.
“Obviously, you have to also keep in mind that oftentimes trash items are more dense than recyclable items,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said of the breakdown of recycling versus waste taken to the landfill.
Officials estimate about half of sanitation customers participate in the recycling program, and that informal audits of truck routes indicate “very high” participation of 70% or more in some neighborhoods and around 20% to 25% in other, lower-participating neighborhoods.
Specific data on recycling participation rates by city district were not available, he added.
The News-Journal reached out to representatives of the six City Council districts to learn what feedback they’ve heard from sanitation and recycling customers.
Districts 1, 2
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore says he has spoken with more than two dozen people on the matter as well as with the Public Works division.
“I’ve solicited comments and I’ve received unsolicited comments,” Moore said, “and the response has been overwhelming to leave (recycling as it is) and raise the sanitation rate by $2.50 a month.”
He added that the city will have to do a better job moving forward of making sure that items placed into recycling bins are truly recyclable items — a sorting that begins as waste is brought curbside.
Global recycling market pressure began around 2015 when China started to reject what it considered contaminated waste.
Contamination occurs when non-recyclables such as food waste are placed in recycling.
Rivers Recycling in Kilgore accepts Longview’s recycling, but it stopped paying the city for it in 2015. Two years later, China banned plastic waste from being imported, according to npr.org .
Rivers was charging the city $20 a ton to take its recycling in 2018. That price has since increased 225%.
The city will have to examine its recycling each year going forward, Moore said.
“Going forward with any kind of recycling program, given the costs that we’re experiencing now versus at the offset, we’re doing recycling solely to be good environmental citizens,” he said. “I think that’s an important objective and goal, but it’s no longer a savings source for putting things in the landfill.”
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy hasn’t received much feedback, she said, but she said this isn’t when constituents will raise their voices loudest on the matter.
“I haven’t heard anything negative or positive,” she said. “We probably won’t hear from citizens until they start seeing an increase.”
Like Moore, Snoddy believes that maintaining the recycling program as is “would be the most logical and most probable out of the three options that we have.”
No one wants to the recycling program discontinued, she continued. Recycling helps with the city’s green space and is necessary, she said, but decisions will have to be made based on the best economic standpoint.
“I want the residents in South Longview, those that are recycling now, to continue doing it because they are assisting the community in getting involved in green space,” Snoddy said.
Districts 3, 4
After Archer’s presentation at the Dec. 12 council meeting, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade said he didn’t believe anyone wanted to stop recycling, telling Archer that he hoped a fourth and better option could be found before the council makes a decision.
“We know we can’t discontinue it. No one up here would want to see that whatsoever,” Wade told Archer.
Mayor Andy Mack turned to Wade during that Dec. 12 meeting and said, “But it’s going to come down to dollars and cents, and unfortunately, when you’re talking about dollars and cents, every dollar matters to somebody, and so our job as a council is going to be to determine how we proceed with that, so this is going to take some discussion. It’s going to take some thought (and) some real hard questions.”
Wade didn’t respond to messages this past week about the matter.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara used social media, email and personal requests to solicit options on which of the options the city should proceed with regards to recycling, she said.
She’s received 215 responses.
Of those responses, 15 people preferred making recycling an opt-in program that charged a participation fee, and another 15 people told her to cancel the recycling program, Ishihara said.
Meanwhile, 185 people — 86% — of respondents said to increase the sanitation rate and keep the recycling program for everyone.
“I’ve probably had conversations also that I’ve forgotten to include in there, but the overwhelming response has been to keep the program,” Ishihara said. “Several in fact have requested to enhance the program in requesting feedback.”
Districts 5, 6
District 5 Councilman David Wright has kept an eye on the unscientific survey and comments to Ishihara’s Facebook post on the matter, he said, and he’s had two emails from people who said they want the city to keep the recycling program.
Wright agreed with Snoddy that council members will likely hear more residents’ opinions when they notice rate hikes, but he said he wanted foremost to do what the people of District 5 desire.
“If we can keep it with a $2 or $3 increase, that’s the way to go,” Wright said. “I would love it if everything we made got recycled, but I think to an extent we’re kidding ourselves if we’re thinking that the majority of what we’re sending to recycling is getting recycled, but at least we’re giving it the opportunity to be recycled instead of the landfill where it’s done.”
As for District 6 Representative Steve Pirtle, “Most of the people that I’ve talked to have been in favor of raising the $2.50” sanitation rate and continuing the program, he said.
Pirtle has had about a half-dozen residents share their thoughts on the recycling options, and only one suggested ending the program, he said.
The city has worked hard to get the recycling program where it is, he said, and he wants to maintain it as long as it can or until staff or constituents say that the costs are getting out of hand.
“As long as the landfill rates are where we’re at and we can go green, I would like to recycle as much as we can,” Pirtle said. “It just makes common sense right now to me.”