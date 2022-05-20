A popular Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Loop 281 in Longview, according to a city councilman.
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter posted a screen shot of the Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant website to his Facebook Thursday evening and wrote, "Coming soon to our beautiful town!!!"
At about 11 a.m. Friday, the post had been shared more than 115 times.
Carpenter said in comments on his page that the restaurant will be opening next to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on Loop 281 near Airline Road. The area is not in Carpenter’s district, which is in West Longview.
The restaurant chain, which has locations throughout the Central U.S. and the Midwest, also has a business in Tyler. Chuy’s started in 1982 in an abandoned barbecue joint in Austin, according to its website.
“While we refer to our food as ‘Tex-Mex,’ our menu is made up of a combination of flavors, with recipes and ingredients from across New Mexico, Mexican border towns, the Rio Grande Valley, deep South Texas, Austin and beyond,” its website says.