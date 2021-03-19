A city councilman is working to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to South Longview if a medical facility or other provider is willing to contribute shots.
“In South Longview, we have been decimated by COVID-19,” District 3 Councilman Wray Wade said. “For a lot of us, this is a lifeline.”
For weeks, Wade has been helping register residents in his community to receive vaccines, but he said Thursday that he wants to take that one step further. He’d like to bring a walk-up vaccine clinic to Broughton Recreation Center as soon as March 27, but he just needs vaccines to do so. He asks anyone willing to contribute doses to call him at (903) 399-3200.
“We have medical professionals who are willing to administer the vaccines, and I’ve already spoken to the city manager about using Broughton. We just need the vaccines so we can assist people with a walk-up appointment. I am asking any of the medical professionals in Gregg County, the hospitals, the pharmacies — anybody — to help me,” Wade said. “I’m hoping someone is wiling to work with me and provide whatever vaccines they can, even if it’s just 200. That would be a great start for us.”
Wade said he considers this to be “a matter of life or death” for many residents in South Longview. He noted that in addition to difficulties with registering for the vaccine due to lack of internet access or unfamiliarity with technology, some residents also lack the transportation needed to get to a clinic to receive a shot.
“We want to bring the vaccine to them because they’re in a serious quandary. Either they get the vaccine or they live in isolation for the rest of their lives or they risk catching COVID-19. Many of our older residents may not be able to fight this virus if they catch it,” Wade said.
Many residents in South Longview are Black or Hispanic, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those two demographics are more likely to contract, be hospitalized and die of COVID-19 than white, non-Hispanic residents.
CDC data from March 12 states that Black Americans are 1.1 times more likely to contract COVID-19, 2.9 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, and 1.9 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white people. Hispanic or Latino residents are 1.3 times more likely to contract COVID-19, 3.1 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, and 2.3 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white residents, according to the CDC data.
While residents who are from minority backgrounds are more likely to contract, be hospitalized or die of COVID-19, they are significantly less likely to be vaccinated against the virus than their white counterparts.
In Texas, data from the Department of State Health Services show that the state doesn’t know the race of almost 45% of all people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. For the data the state has available, about 50% of all vaccines in Texas have been administered to white residents; Hispanic residents account for about 25% of vaccinations; Black residents account for about 8% of vaccinations; and residents from other racial backgrounds make up the remaining number.
Gregg County data mirror the state, showing that white residents have received more than half of all vaccinations. March 17 data provided by the state shows that 33,279 vaccines have been administered. The data accounts for first and second dose vaccines.
In Gregg County, white residents have received 17,527 vaccines, according to the state, accounting for 52.66% of all shots administered. Black residents have received 3,641 vaccines, accounting for 10.94% of Gregg County’s vaccinations. Hispanic residents have received 1,788 vaccines, accounting for 5.37% of Gregg County vaccinations. The race is unknown for 6,563 people, while Asian residents and those who identify as “other” account for 351 and 3,409 vaccinations, respectively.
In his Longview district, Wade said he’s heard from many elderly residents who can’t access online portals to sign up for the vaccine, either because they are unfamiliar with technology or because they don’t have internet.
To help, he began personally registering people for vaccines at the Christus Good Shepherd vaccine hub, at local pharmacies and at places like Walmart, Brookshires, CVS or Walgreens — anywhere that he could find a vaccine. He’s invited residents to call his personal cell phone and helped them get registered, and so far he’s assisted more than 100 people in registering for and receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to helping them get registered, Wade also believes that more people would be inclined to receive a vaccine if it was available in their neighborhood as they may not have transportation to get to the vaccine hub at the Longview Exhibit Building.
Wade acknowledged there is a history in the community “that makes a lot of people of color hesitant and unwilling to trust science and medicine.”
”I want to offer this vaccine clinic for those who are seeking the help,” he said. “For those who are on the fence about the vaccine, I’m also asking to trust science and to trust medicine. This could save not only their lives but their family members’ lives as well.”