A drive-thru, no appointment necessary COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled Saturday in South Longview.
Longview Councilman Wray Wade's efforts to bring a vaccine clinic to his District 3 residents are coming to fruition this week as C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic is stepping up to provide doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees must form a line in the parking lot of Foster Middle School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the line will extend to Broughton Recreation Center where attendees will receive a vaccine administered in a drive-thru format. Attendees will complete registration in the drive-thru at the clinic. The clinic has 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Wade encouraged those who want a vaccine to arrive early.
"This has always been about my efforts to do what I can do to save lives," Wade said. "In our society, we have the ability to meet people where they are. This pandemic has really affected so many people and most definitely in South Longview and in my community, it’s just been horrific. I want to do all I can to save as many lives as I can."
Wade said in March that he wanted to bring a vaccine clinic to his community to help meet people in their neighborhood. Wade detailed the toll the virus has taken on the community, particularly in South Longview which he explained has been "decimated" by it.
Many residents in South Longview are Black or Hispanic, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those two demographics are more likely to contract, be hospitalized and die of COVID-19 than white, non-Hispanic residents.
At the time, Wade had a facility in Broughton Recreation Center, and he had medical professionals willing to administer the shots. He said he just needed a medical facility or pharmacy to step up and contribute vaccines.
C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic, which is on North High Street in Longview, contacted Wade and agreed to provide 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine his clinic. C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic is "a nonprofit clinic that supports increased health care access by removing unnecessary restrictions from nonprofit practices," Wade explained.
The councilman said he is grateful for the first of what he hopes will be many contributions of COVID-19 vaccines for his district.
Anyone who attends Saturday's clinic will be registered to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine May 1, Wade said.
Additionally, Wade said he has received phone calls from other medical facilities and local pharmacies that have expressed a "desire and a willingness" to assist with future clinics.
"We are anticipating a big turnout this weekend; we expect these doses to go quickly," Wade said. "In the following weekends, I look forward to partnering with other facilities to help reach as many people as possible."