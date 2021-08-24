Community event Stamper Park - C.P.R. will take over South Longview this weekend with the goal to restore and change the image of the city’s District 2. Some of the activities will include basic home repairs and property clean-up.
District 2 Longview Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said C.P.R. stands for "compassion, pride and respect."
“The C.P.R. initiative was my slogan when I first got on the council,” Snoddy said. The term “CPR” usually leads people to think about resuscitating or reviving, she added.
The goal of the event scheduled Saturday and Sunday is to instill a positive attitude that would exemplify compassion, pride and respect in South Longview.
"South Longview was an amazing area," she said. "We want to restore that again.”
On Saturday, volunteers will meet and be assigned projects to work on.
“It gives people a chance to see and meet some of the District 2 residents and see the need in the area,” Snoddy said.
The American Red Cross and Longview Fire Department will work with residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors.
Property owners, volunteers and city personnel will participate in the community revitalization effort in the Stamper Park neighborhood. Volunteers will help residents with eligible property maintenance issues.
Assistance can include mowing/brush hogging, junk removal, litter removal, damaged fence removal/repair and accessory building removal/repair.
Priority is given to residents with physical or financial hardship.
A free pet vaccination and microchip clinic also is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Boyd and Molton streets. Animal control officers also will work with residents to ensure animals have proper shelter and provisions.
Leading up to and following the event, city sanitation crews will visit the neighborhood on extra routes to collect bulky items and trash as well as yard waste such as tree limbs and debris. All items should be placed at the curb for collection in two piles — one for trash and one for yard waste.
Some of the areas in need of clean up actually belong to the city, Snoddy said, adding that churches and neighborhood groups already have committed to the project.
Snoddy said District 2 is neglected, and she hopes that once it is cleaned up, it can be maintained.
“It has not been shown as much love as it has needed over the years,” she said. “People have a negative image of South Longview. We want to change that.”
On a larger scale, the councilwoman said she wants to help instill a positive attitude in the city as a whole.
“If part of the city looks neglected, that’s on the whole city,” she said.
The project is part of the “Connect Longview” program that seeks to improve neighborhoods by matching local volunteers with homeowners who need assistance with property repairs.
The program is organized by the City of Longview Code Compliance division.
For information or to register to volunteer, go to longviewtexas.gov/3565/Connect-Longview .