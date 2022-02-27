Country musician Drake White and his band The Big Fire are set to headline a free outdoor concert July 4 during the city of Longview's Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.
Mount Pleasant native Hayden McBride also is scheduled to perform at the event at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd.
White, who grew up singing in his church’s youth choir in Alabama, has earned four top 40 hits and traveled the country on multiple nationwide tours, according to information from the city.
In August 2019, White collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, and doctors told him he might never perform again. After undergoing a series of operations to repair his arteriovenous malformation and months of physiotherapy, White is back on stage and on his "The Optimistic Tour," according to the city.
White has performed with musicians including Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Zac Brown Band.
McBride, who will open the July 4 concert, lists influences including George Jones, Alice in Chains and Sturgill Simpson, according to the city. His debut single, “Drinking You Goodbye,” has accumulated more than 40,000 streams, and he released an EP titled “Worth the Wait" in August.
Admission to the concert and fireworks show is free.
Gates are set to open at 4 p.m., and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the annual fireworks display closing the event.
For vendor and sponsorship information, contact the Longview Convention Complex at (903) 237-1230. For information on the July 4 show, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Fireworks .