Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his “Dangerous Tour” to Bossier City in 2022.
The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive. Country singers Larry Fleet and Hardy will open the show.
Wallen, who competed in the sixth season of the “The Voice,” released his debut album, “If I Know Me,” in 2018. Songs from the album include “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You” and “Up Down.”
"Dangerous: The Double Album" was released in January and is Wallen's second studio album. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts. Singles include “Sand in My Boots,” “More Than My Hometown,” “Cover Me Up,” “7 Summers” and “Wasted on You.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at ticketmaster.com .