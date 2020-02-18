Gregg County took a step toward easing longstanding parking issues around its courthouse Monday.
The Commissioners Court hired a Fort Worth architectural and engineering firm to design a combination parking and office facility on property just south of the downtown Longview courthouse.
Schwarz-Hanson Architects was picked from among 11 interested firms to contract with the county for professional design services for the parking facility project, Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said.
Commissioners agreed to negotiate with Schwarz-Hanson on the scope of the project, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
“I told (Schwarz-Hanson) one thing for sure — we’ve been discussing this for a number of years. We’re not in any hurry to get this done tomorrow,” Stoudt said. “We want it done right. We want it done with a lot of thought and options to choose from, in terms of design. We don’t want it to look like a parking facility. We want it to look like another downtown building, which they can do.”
Schwarz-Harmon has been in business since 1995 and provides master planning, architectural design and interior design services.
Design phases should navigate from research, programming and concept design to schematic, then design development and construction documents before any contractor bidding, according to the firm’s statement of qualifications.
Tod Hanson, principal in charge for Schwarz-Hanson, has a portfolio of experience that includes the Cowtown Parking Garage in Fort Worth, the KZ Stonebriar Parking Garage in Frisco, The Vineyard in Lancaster and 714 Main, which is a 24-story office high-rise renovation of a 1920s masonry for XTO Energy in Fort Worth.
The 714 Main project secured multiple awards for Hanson, including the 2011 Historic Fort Worth Preservation Award and the 2011 Cast Stone Institute Design Excellence Award.
The county hasn’t determined how it will mix office space and parking spaces within the proposed structure, but that’s where Schwarz-Hanson can help, Stoudt said. Commissioners have considered locating the facility on former bank property south of the Gregg County Courthouse, but other locations within downtown also might be considered.
“We’d like to see the veterans office moved closer to the courthouse. ... Our main focus is for more parking for jurors and citizens that use this courthouse,” the judge said. “We think we’re with the right people today to expose all of those issues that we want to make decisions on.”