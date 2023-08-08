Gregg County is reducing the tax rate from 28.17 per $100 valuation to 27.80 cents per $100 valuation for the coming 2023-24 budget.
County commissioners voted Monday to decrease the current tax rate by 1.3% in accordance with state legislature that caps the increase in revenue a county can receive at 3.5%.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said previously that one of his concerns about last year’s budget was the recent state law called the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. It requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune.
Another proposed change for the coming budget is a cost of living adjustment for non-law enforcement employees.
Stoudt presented commissioners a proposed budget with a 4% increase in county employee salaries. The considerations for increases were between 3% which equaled roughly $600,000 additional monies, 4% equaling $740,000 and 5% equal to $881,000.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo said he wanted to see greater pay increases for employees with lower salaries. He believes staff making $20,000 to $30,000 should get a 10% increase, $30,000 to $40,000 should get an 8% increase, $40,000 to $50,000 should get a 6% pay raise, $50,000 to $60,000 should get a 4% pay raise and anybody who makes over $60,000 should get a 3% pay increase.
"That makes it equitable across the board and everybody gets about the same amount of money and it raises people that are on the lower end of the pay scale up," Wingo said.
Stoudt said it was a good plan but the county should give its compensation committee time to review everyone's salary and look at the information when it was returned in January.
He explained after the meeting the compensation committee was created five years ago to review all of the county's job functions and what they're getting paid. It was formed because new hires without tenure were being paid starting salaries at the same rate as long-term employees who worked for the county for decades.
According to Stoudt, the county has set aside $400,000 for compensation adjustments to try to balance pay rates across the board for non-law enforcement employees. The money will be considered and potentially utilized when the committee reconvenes in January, he said.
"Nobody should be making less than $30,000 on any job around here and that's what we're trying to correct," he said.
He told Wingo once the committee was done with with its review it would likely raise employees who already received the proposed 4% increase to at least 8 to 10%.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked how much the sheriff's department would be receiving in raises, which Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano explained during the last meeting would come to $1.2 million for the 252 positions in the office. Eight employees who are not certified by the Texas Council on Law Enforcement.
McKinney asked if those eight employees would be included in the pay increase percentage and Cerliano confirmed they would be. He later added that salary raises aren't like one time purchases of a vehicle or piece of equipment- they're for eternity. He said while he agreed with Wingo's stance on raising lower wages, he believed the current issue that needed addressing was voting for the 4% raise and made a motion to approve the increase.
Wingo seconded he motion with the understanding that other pay raises, including merit-based raises would be given to employees on top of the 4% raise. Stoudt agreed to the amendment and the adjustment was approved without opposition.