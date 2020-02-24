Longview and Gregg County will be designated as part of the Purple Heart Trail during a presentation at the County Commissioners Court meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Longview resident Michael Eubank, a life member of the Military Order of Purple Heart, a Purple Heart Rider and part of Patriot Guard Riders East Texas, will present to commissioners a plaque that will be used to designate Longview as a Purple Heart Trail city.
The Purple Heart Trail commemorates and honors all men and women who have been wounded or killed in combat while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The trail originates in Mount Vernon, Virginia, and traverses the U.S. to California.