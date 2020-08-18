A Texas appeals court has upheld a 10-year prison sentence for a man who assaulted a Big Sandy police officer in 2019.
On Aug. 13, the 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana upheld Thomas Carroll’s prison sentence for assaulting a public servant.
According to court documents, Big Sandy police officer Taylor Fast found Carroll attempting to cross U.S. 80 on Jan. 31, 2019.
“As he appeared to be intoxicated and posed a danger to others, Officer Fast arrested Carroll for public intoxication,” according to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office. Fast removed several large knives from Carroll, and Carroll began to struggle with Fast as the officer was attempting to handcuff him.
During the struggle, Carroll punched Fast in the face.
“Even after the use of Fast’s Taser, Carroll continued to struggle, causing Officer Fast pain and discomfort,” the DA's office said.
Carroll admitted to allegations of resisting arrest in Gregg County before the trial on Nov. 19, 2019, in Upshur County. He was on probation at the time.
After a one-day trial and short deliberation, an Upshur County jury sentenced Carroll to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.