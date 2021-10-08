Julee Rachels clutched her hands to her chest, a smile on her face, as members of the Country Patches Quilt Guilt unfolded a variety of quilts before her.
The CEO and founder of Heartisans Marketplace knew where the quilts were headed and who they would be keeping warm.
This year, the guild challenged its members to create quilts that incorporated blue and white fabric, with the design left up to the quilters, guild President Tonya Page said Wednesday.
The women then gifted the 10 quilts they made for the challenge to Heartisans Marketplace, which provides job training and other services to homeless and other underserved women.
The quilts will be given to women who have graduated from Heartisans' program and moved into apartments the organization is planning to build at its Gilmer Road campus.
“Increasing their essential skills, education, and employment so they become empowered to support their families by their own means without the assistance of system and services” is what the program is designed for, according to the Heartisans website. This can range from budgeting and resume design to planning the safest location for a woman to live in proximity to a bus line and grocery store, Rachels said.
“We’ve had women that come to us battered, coming out of addiction — very seldom does a woman come to us that is not considered a homeless woman," Rachels said.
Her plan is to use the 2 acres of land behind Heartisans to build apartments that will house graduates of its job readiness program as they transition to the next phase of their lives. Within three to five years, Rachels hopes to see construction completed on three, two-story buildings with six units each. Each apartment will have two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Rachels said as soon as she found out that the challenge quilts were going to be donated to Heartisans, she immediately knew what she wanted to do with them.
“As soon as we have the apartments up, then every apartment will have a quilt. Every bed," she said. "And it’ll be (the woman’s) quilt.”
Quilting holds significance to Rachels, who learned to sew from her grandmother at a young age and then learned to quilt. The process, she said, is surrounded in meaning and personal affection.
“As a quilter, I know what they did to the quilt. I know the heart, I know the hours of work … and the time and the creativity that goes into a quilt … and what it means when you finish a quilt, and giving it to somebody,” she said.
Rachels considers the art of quilt-making and subsequent gifting to be priceless. That’s why the donation from the Quilt Guild on Wednesday almost brought her to tears.
“When you can customize something specifically for somebody, it just brings a lot more meaning, I think, to it," she said.
Page, the guild president, describes quilting as a community activity that has historically served to bring women together. She said that helping each other has always been a main tenet of the quilting community. Although the quilt guild members don’t know who their creations will end up with, being able to provide for others is something that proves rewarding, Page said.
“I think that (it) gives you personal satisfaction that you’re helping others … regardless of what your meaning of doing it is," she said.
The quilters have committed to providing future quilts for women who move in after previous Heartisans graduates leave. Rachels said the graduates will take the quilts with them once they leave the housing program.
“We don’t know who that quilt’s gonna go to, but to us, we’re faith-based, so to us, we know, God knows who that quilt’s gonna go to already," Rachels said. "And so we know he knows who’s gonna be going into those apartments. We just know.”