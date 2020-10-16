COVID-19 cases on Longview-area college campuses have stayed fairly low among students this semester.
LeTourneau University spokeswoman Leah Gorman said the school has had 35 positive cases among students this fall.
Kilgore College has eight students at its campuses in Kilgore and Longview with active COVID-19 cases who are in isolation, spokesman Chris Craddock said. Craddock did not respond to a question about total coronavirus cases this semester at the two campuses.
UT Tyler spokeswoman Beverley Golden said the Longview University Center has had three positive COVID-19 cases.
Totals were higher at the main UT Tyler campus, however.
“This semester, we have had eight known faculty/staff positive tests,” she said. “We have had 115 students test positive. Of those, 13 remain in isolation, per CDC guidelines.”
LeTourneau and UT Tyler students who live on campus must quarantine if they test positive for the virus.
Gorman said at LeTourneau, students with COVID-19 are isolated in a separate dorm and are taken care of by staff members and the campus nurse.
“Also, faculty are working with students who have tested positive by letting them attend classes via Zoom or recording their classes and given access to those who need it,” she said.
At Kilgore College, Craddock said if a student’s temperature is 100.2 degrees or higher or if he or she has any other symptoms, the student is moved to an isolation room to prepare to go home until recovered.
“For students who are positive for the virus, the student and his/her roommate — and suitemates, if applicable — will move to separate isolation rooms,” he said. “If there are concerns regarding contact with other students, they may be moved to isolation rooms as well. Emergency contacts will be notified to come get the student(s) within 24 hours. Students must be medically cleared before returning to a KC campus.”
UT Tyler provides an isolation location for students with the virus, Golden said. She said the school does not disclose the location, but it is off-site and safe.
LeTourneau and UT Tyler provide testing on campus for those who want or need it.
Gorman said LeTourneau students, faculty and staff can request virus screenings administered by the campus nurse.
Golden said the Tyler campus offers testing, but testing at the Longview University Center was suspended because of low demand.
“It will now be provided on an as-needed basis,” she said. “Testing is provided to symptomatic students and those who are identified to have potential contact with COVID-19 by our contact tracing.”