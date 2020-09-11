Public health officials on Friday announced one new COVID-19 death in East Texas shortly after the Henderson ISD superintendent said his district’s high school would move to remote learning-only for a two-week period due to coronavirus cases.
Regional Health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said a 78-year-old Whitehouse woman who had the virus died in Smith County, bringing that county’s confirmed coronavirus-related deaths to 57.
NET Health on Friday reported 13 new cases in Smith County residents for a total of 3,484. Recoveries in the county remained at 2,829.
On Friday, there were 108 COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals, down from 127 on Thursday.
In Gregg County, newly confirmed COVID-19 cases also increased by 13, and recoveries increased by nine, according to NET Health. The county has had 2,012 cases, 1,299 recoveries and 35 confirmed deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced a dozen new recoveries in county residents and just two new cases.
The county’s total cases rose to 837 with 774 of those cases recovered and 35 deaths, leaving the county with 28 active cases.
Friday was the second day in a row Sims’ daily update included just two new cases in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 790 and no new deaths. The county has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had one new coronavirus-related death, the state reported. Nine county residents with the virus had died as of Friday. The county’s COVID-19 cases increased by six to a cumulative total of 353, according to the state.
Henderson ISDHenderson High School is moving all instruction online for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases, according to the district.
“Our top priority is educating students,” Superintendent Thurston Lamb said Friday in a statement. “We’ve always said if it gets to a point that we can teach more effectively through an online environment rather than face-to-face, that’s what we are going to do.”
On Thursday, the district reported 84 cases of COVID-19, of which 43 were active. On Friday, Lamb said the total active cases amount to just about 1% of the district population but that active cases at the high school are at about 3%.
According to the district, the number of teachers with active cases is low. However, when adding the number of teachers quarantined because of possible symptoms, it is enough to affect the quality of teaching at the campus.
Lamb said the time will give teachers who are sick or at home time to clear quarantine requirements. Other teachers will still work from their classrooms, but they will be isolated from each other.
“The rest of our campuses will remain face-to-face,” Lamb said. “And we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis with our goal of providing the best education possible for our kids.
Friday’s scheduled football game between the Lions and Kaufman was canceled earlier this week.