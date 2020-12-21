From staff and wire reports
Confirmed active of cases in Gregg County increased by almost 200 over the weekend, as the county also recorded its 76th virus-related death.
Meanwhile, a state agency announced Monday that Texans 65 and older, and those who are at least 16 with certain chronic medical conditions, will be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported Gregg County added 183 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to raise its total to 3,937. NET Health also reported one new death in the county.
Recoveries in Gregg County increased by three to 2,879.
The numbers do not include 2,465 probable cases, 1,132 probable recoveries and 53 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 982 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 179 from Friday.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates decreased by four Monday to 43.
Confirmed cases in Smith County rose Monday by 68 to 6,939, according to NET Health. The health district reported an increase of seven in the county’s confirmed recoveries to 4,563. Confirmed fatalities in the county increased by one to 145.
The county on Wednesday had 2,231 confirmed active cases.
On Monday, there were 271 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase of 22 from Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents for a total of 1,362.
Fatalities remained unchanged at 58, according to state data.
The state reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and four additional deaths. The county has had 1,452 positive cases, according to the state, and 48 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by eight for a cumulative total of 694, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 28.
Statewide
In announcing the Texans who will be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines, Imelda Garcia, chair of the state Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel and DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious diseases, said, “The focus on people who are age 65 and older or who have comorbidities will protect the most vulnerable populations.”
“This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work,” she said.
The vaccine, which arrived in Texas on Dec. 14, has been available so far only to front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. There are nearly 1.9 million Texans in that group, so it will likely take a few weeks before the state transitions to the next phase, state health officials said.
The state expects to receive 1.4 million vaccine doses by the end of the month. Eligible facilities under the current phase include hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes and Texas Department of Criminal Justices facilities.
A panel — comprising state lawmakers, state and local health officials, medical experts and researchers — recommended those eligible for the next phase Thursday. Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner, approved the recommendation Monday.
Qualifying conditions for the next phase of the vaccine include but are not limited to: Cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; solid organ transplantation; obesity and severe obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he is getting the COVID-19 vaccine as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Texas has again climbed past the troubling mark of 10,000 for the first time since this summer’s deadly peak.
Abbott’s aides say he will receive the shot on live television today at an Austin hospital to help reassure the public that inoculations are safe.
“Increasingly, Texas residents and even some medical personnel have expressed apprehension about taking the vaccine, and the governor will receive it on live TV to instill confidence in it,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said. “The governor would not ask any Texan to do something he would not do himself.”
Texas has not had this many hospitalized COVID-19 patients since July, when there were more than 10,800 patients across the state.
Last Thursday smashed a single-day record for new cases with more than 16,000, which state officials partly attributed to holiday gatherings.
But Abbott has said he will not order a new round of lockdown measures, and on Monday, even announced a new reopening: the Texas Capitol will, which has been closed since March.