Public health officials on Monday announced 58 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since Friday as the regional hospitalization rate from the virus remained below 15% for the third consecutive day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 5,485 with 94 confirmed deaths. Recoveries in the county remained at 3,839 after an increase of 183 was reported Friday.
The numbers do not include 4,354 probable cases, 2,347 probable recoveries and 78 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 1,552 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Thursday decreased to four.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region has remained below 15% for three straight days as it continues to hover just lower than the threshold that in December triggered renewed restrictions on businesses.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 14.65% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43%, and it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. On Friday, however, the rate dipped to 14.48% and has remained below 15% since.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and four additional deaths. With the new cases, the county’s confirmed cases increased to 10,191 with 6,706 recoveries and 176 deaths.
On Monday, there were 208 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, which is nine fewer than the 217 reported Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 43 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and one additional death.
The county has had 2,132 cases and 81 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Monday the county has had 244 new cases in the past seven days and five deaths.
“We've seen a small downward trend in our new case numbers but we still cannot get complacent,” he said. “Please take every precaution to keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy. Continued prayers for those who are battling this virus and those families who have lost loved ones.”
The state reported 66 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,931 positive cases, according to the state, and 79 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 39 during the weekend for a total of 1,168, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by two to 46.
Statewide
Texas' rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed on its downward trend Monday as health officials prepared the opening of a large drive-in vaccine center at Texas Motor Speedway racetrack.
State health officials reported 11,074 patients hospitalized as Texas continued its steady decline from a record high 14,218 on Jan. 11. That decline has also coincided with a rapid rise in deaths reported at the state has now surpassed 36,500 with 48 newly-reported deaths Monday.
The drive-through vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway opens Tuesday with a goal of distributing up to 10,000 shots per day. The site, which includes 131 acres (53.01 hectares) of parking lot, is expected to have 16 lanes for cars and patients will stay in their vehicles. Patients must have appointments through Denton County and proper identification.
"The ability to vaccinate 10,000 individuals in one day is a monumental task," stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Denton County Public Health.
Texas officials report more than 475,000 people have been fully vaccinated and 1.9 million people with at least one dose.