Public health officials on Wednesday announced Gregg County’s highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases with nearly 30 new positive results, and Longview and Pine Tree ISDs reported new cases in students.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 28 new cases in the county for a total of 1,996.
The health district reported 34 virus-related deaths in the county, which is one higher than it showed on Friday. Recoveries remained at 1,290.
NET Health on Wednesday reported two new virus-related deaths in Smith and Henderson counties.
In Smith County, a 54-year-old Whitehouse man and a 73-year-old Tyler man who had the virus died, although the health district’s confirmed deaths increased by just one on Wednesday to 53. The district also reported six deaths in which the probable cause was COVID-19.
The county’s confirmed case count rose by 18 to 3,407, and the county has had 2,829 recoveries.
In Henderson County, two Chandler residents who had the virus, ages 86 and 93, died. The county has had 879 confirmed cases, 442 recoveries and 19 deaths.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” Net Health CEO George Roberts said in a written statement.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced the highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in his county since Aug. 20.
Sims reported 10 new cases in the county for a cumulative total of 833. Recoveries and deaths from the virus remained at 762 and 35, respectively. The county on Wednesday had 36 active coronavirus cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 762 and one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities to six.
Upshur County’s COVID-19 cases increased by four to a cumulative total of 340, according to the state. Deaths in the county remained at eight.
Area school districts
Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday notified parents about three new COVID-19 cases in the students.
Early Wednesday, the district reported a ninth-grade student had tested positive. Wednesday afternoon, the district said in separate statements that a senior student and a staff member at Parkway Elementary had received positive test results.
The district said the points of exposure for the senior and Parkway staff member were reportedly off campus.
Longview ISD on Wednesday reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student at the East Texas Montessori Academy.
According to the district, it was notified Tuesday and the student passed the routine screening to enter campus.