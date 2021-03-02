The final event aimed at celebrating Longview's 150th birthday has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Longview Sesquicentennial Transportation Show: A Ride Through History originally was scheduled for March 2020 but was pushed to May 15 of this year. The show, presented by Whataburger, had been envisioned as a celebration of the history of transportation in the area.
“The logistics of our show were very challenging considering the continuous changes that began with COVID-19 in March 2020 and proceeded with scheduling and logistical difficulties. Whataburger was very excited about this event, and we apologize for the cancellation,” said Whataburger spokeswoman Kayla Richardson. “We appreciate all the participants and sponsors who had originally agreed to be part of the event. Whataburger has a great history in Longview and throughout East Texas, and we look forward to continuing to support great events in the community for many years to come.”
The past month, city officials announced the parade planned to celebrate Longview’s 150th anniversary also was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Sesquicentennial Parade originally was scheduled for April 18, 2020, and was pushed to fall 2020 before being changed again to this April.
“While the number of COVID-19 cases in our community appears to be on the decline, it is still a real threat and makes having a parade very difficult,” the city said in February.
And no in-person ceremony is scheduled for the burial of a city time capsule. However, the ceremony will be recorded and played on CityView Municipal Television. A date for the burial is not set.
The deadline to donate items to be placed in the time capsule is May 28 at the development services office at 410 S. High St.
City Planner Angela Choy said the city doesn’t want electronic items for the capsule as they might deteriorate and damage other things in the capsule and probably wouldn’t be usable anyway. Otherwise, there aren’t a lot of rules about what will be accepted for placement in the capsule.
Officials said transportation show sponsors and registered show participants will be contacted about a refund of registration fees and sponsorships. Alternatively, show participants and sponsors may choose to donate their registration fees or sponsorship to the Longview Dream Center, which was originally slated as the recipient of event proceeds. Learn more at LongviewDreamCenter.com.