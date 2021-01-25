The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 42 straight days, but it also was the lowest rate since Dec. 21.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 16.53% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate is the lowest since Dec. 21 when it registered to 16.50%.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% and has been below 17% for the past three most recent days for which data is available. The rate on Saturday was 16.89%, and it was 16.86% Friday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 39 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G, which is an increase of eight from 31 reported the previous day.
On Monday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, had not updated by deadline new daily COVID-19 case counts for Gregg and the other six for which it provides disease surveillance.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 49 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,010 cases and 76 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
In an update on Facebook, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Monday the county has had 286 new cases in the past seven days.
“Please be cautious, help stop the spread and remember these families in your prayers,” Sims said.
The state reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,819 positive cases, according to the state, and 73 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 11 for a total of 1,075, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 43.
Statewide
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas continues to fall from record highs as the state nears the end of what has been its deadliest month of the pandemic.
State health officials Monday reported fewer than 13,000 people were being treated for the virus in Texas hospitals, marking the seventh consecutive day of declining patient loads.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the area was “starting to see some metrics go in the right direction” as the average number of daily new cases fell by 800.
More than 34,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, the second-most in the nation behind California. More than 5,000 new cases were reported statewide Monday.
Nationwide, coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels. The U.S. is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.