Public health officials on Wednesday reported 60 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents along with two more deaths as the hospitalization rate for the virus in the region continued to stay below 15%.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, the new cases of COVID-19 since Monday pushed Gregg County’s cumulative confirmed cases to 5,761 with 4,400 recoveries and 99 deaths.
The numbers do not include 4,623 probable cases, 2,569 probable recoveries and 83 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 1,622 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
With new data released Wednesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region remained under 15% for a 12th consecutive day as it hit the lowest level in almost three months.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 11.65% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate has not been that low since Nov. 12 when it registered 11.46%
The number comes days after a hospitalization rate of under 15% for seven consecutive days this past Friday triggered a rollback on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
In Smith County, NET Health on Wednesday reported 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday and three additional deaths. With the new cases, there have been 10,611 confirmed cases in county residents with 6,953 recoveries and 184 deaths.
On Wednesday, there were 172 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, which is 15 fewer than the 187 reported on Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported six new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and two additional deaths.
The county has had 2,262 cases and 88 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,014 positive cases, according to the state, and 82 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by three for a total of 1,236, and the county’s deaths from the virus rose by two to 52.
Statewide
Three mega sites to administer the coronavirus vaccine will be set up later this month at stadiums and a fairgrounds site in Houston and the Dallas area, federal and state officials announced Wednesday.
In Houston, the vaccination site will be at NRG Stadium, where the NFL's Texans play. In Dallas, it will be set up at Fair Park, home to the Texas State Fair. In Arlington, officials will set up a site at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Last week, the NFL told the federal government it would make all of its stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The three sites, which are being set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with local and state officials, are expected to be open Feb. 24.
State officials say FEMA will supply the vaccine, meaning the dosages are expected to be on top of the vaccine allocations Texas is already receiving each week.
White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday the three sites will be capable of delivering 10,000 shots per day between them.
Zients adds the Biden administration has plans to open similar sites in more states in the coming weeks.
In Texas, more than 5.2 million vaccine doses have been allocated with more than 2.5 million people having received at least one dose. Currently front-line health care workers and people 65 and older and individuals with serious health conditions are receiving the vaccine in the state.
There were 385 deaths reported Wednesday from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is part of a recent spike in daily deaths to levels not seen since the middle of last month. The state's death toll has risen to 39,837, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The state also reported 9,936 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been over 2.5 million cases in Texas according to the COVID Tracking Project.
There have been 793.4 new cases per 100,000 people in Texas over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins. On Wednesday, 9,165 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.