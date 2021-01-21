The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 38 straight days, yet it showed the lowest rate since Christmas Day.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 17.01% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate has been above that every day since Dec. 25 when it was 16.77%.
The rate on Tuesday was 19.55%.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state on Thursday reported 14 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.
On Thursday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, had not updated by deadline new daily COVID-19 case counts for Gregg and the other six for which it provides disease surveillance.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported just 17 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 1,945 cases and 74 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported nine new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and three additional deaths. The county has had 1,791 positive cases, according to the state, and 69 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by six for a total of 1,057, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 42.
Statewide
A North Texas congressman tested positive Thursday for the illness caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement.
Also Thursday, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, a Republican, defended the state's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines after newly sworn Democratic President Joe Biden called the federal rollout "a dismal failure" under the Trump administration.
Both developments came as state health officials reported 441 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, pushing the week's death toll past 1,200.
Rep. Ron Wright, a 66-year-old Arlington Republican, said in the statement issued by his office that he was informed of his positive test results Thursday morning after he was exposed to an infected person last week. He was quarantined since Friday and will remain quarantined until doctors give him the all-clear, he said.
He was experiencing minor symptoms, he said, but felt good in general and would continue to work from quarantine.
Wright was hospitalized last September for complications from lung cancer therapy.
In Houston on Thursday, Patrick said at a news conference that while mistakes on the vaccine rollout have been made at the state and local level, "Everyone is trying to do the best they can."
When asked about what is being done to get vaccines into underserved neighborhoods and communities in Texas, Patrick said that is up to cities and counties.
"We can't control every dose in every neighborhood, every street from the state level," he said. "That's where you get your mayors and your county judges and they have to be communicating to the public. If they're only getting 50,000 doses, then allocate those in a straightforward way that takes care of folks and don't fill them with false hope."
That would appear to contradict the state's demand that Dallas County commissioners rescind a plan to grant residents in underserved ZIP code areas priority for vaccinations. The plan, which commissioners approved Tuesday, was rescinded at an emergency commissioners meeting.
Meanwhile, newly report deaths that continue to run at record levels have pushed the Texas death toll for the pandemic to 33,285. The 21,422 newly reported COVID-19 raised the pandemic count to close to 2.2 million, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of those, 13,564 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, but 376,769 cases are active.