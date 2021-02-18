Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Longview and Tyler remained under 15% for a 20th consecutive day with new data Thursday.
COVID-19 patients Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 10.33% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days Feb. 5 triggered a rollback on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, late Wednesday reported 18 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday. The county has had 5,835 cumulative confirmed cases, and deaths from the virus remained at 100.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 45 new confirmed cases and no new deaths. The county has had 10,804 cases and 185 fatalities.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Wednesday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,309 cases and 90 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported three new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths since Monday. The county has had 2,061 positive cases, according to the state, and 89 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by two for a total of 1,270, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 54.
Statewide
Texas reported 97 more deaths Thursday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 40,814. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 3,012 to 2,574,194, an estimated 245,855 of which are active.
Of those, 7,874 required hospitalization as of Wednesday, the most recent total made available by the state. That was up from 7,609 the day before and continued a downward trend.