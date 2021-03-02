The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region remained below 7% with data released Tuesday by the state.
COVID-19 patients Monday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 6.75% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 32nd consecutive day the rate was lower than 15%. The rate dipped below 7% with data reported Friday showing Thursday’s rate of 6.98% was the lowest since Sept. 26. The rate Friday was 6.38%. It was 6.72% on Saturday and 6.64% on Sunday.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order that will end a statewide face covering mandate next Wednesday and open up the state’s businesses to full capacity.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and two additional deaths.
The county has had 2,348 cases and 95 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported just one new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,112 positive cases, according to the state, and 95 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by three to 1,290, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 61.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, which provides disease surveillance for Gregg and six other area counties, announced in early February that it would begin updating COVID-19 data only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Texas reported 271 more deaths Tuesday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 deaths in Texas now total 43,266. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 8,374 to 2,655,592, an estimated 154,860 of which are active.
Of those, 5,644 required hospitalization as of Monday, the most recent total made available by the state.