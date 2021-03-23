The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region increased slightly with data released Tuesday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 3.04% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. Sunday marked a third straight day the rate was below 3% at 2.71%. On Saturday, the rate was 2.74%, and on Friday it was 2.87%. The rate had not been below 3% since June 22 when it was 2.96%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported no new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,392 cases and 102 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported eight additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,176 positive cases, according to the state, and 104 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday increased by two to 1,313, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 67.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District in February began updating COVID-19 numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for Gregg and the six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance.
Statewide, more than 4,200 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday, but the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by almost 2,200 over the past two weeks, a 36% drop, according to Johns Hopkins University.