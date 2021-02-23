The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region has dipped down below 10% for the first time since late October.
COVID-19 patients Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 8.62% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 25th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and the first time the rate fell below 10% since Oct. 29, when it registered 8.89%.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported just one new case of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,319 cases and 90 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,074 positive cases, according to the state, and 90 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by one for a total of 1,274, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 56.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District no longer updates numbers daily for Gregg, Smith and the other five counties for which it provides disease surveillance. The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Texas reported 234 more deaths Tuesday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 41,641. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 9,704 to 2,606,275, an estimated 192,883 of which are active.
Of those, 7,014 required hospitalization as of Monday, the most recent total made available by the state. That was up from 6,979 the day before.