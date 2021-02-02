The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region has remained below 15% for four straight days as it continues to hover just under the threshold that in December triggered renewed restrictions on businesses.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 14.74% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% as it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. On Friday, however, the rate dipped to 14.48% and has remained below 15% since.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Tuesday had not updated new COVID-19 case numbers, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves.
A message on the district’s website said starting this month it would begin making the updates only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NET Health provides disease surveillance for Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,137 cases and 81 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,942 positive cases, according to the state, and 79 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by nine for a total of 1,177, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 47.