Hospitalizations — a key metric in determining how seriously COVID-19 is impacting a community — have spiked in recent weeks in Longview, Gregg County’s chief health official said Friday.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said hospitalizations in Longview “are perhaps five more than what we used to run when we were really having high numbers in each hospital.”
The increase, he said, has come within the past few weeks.
“About three weeks ago, they almost went down to nothing — like three to five people in the COVID units,” Browne said. “Then, about two to two-and-a-half weeks ago, they jumped back up to 20 or so patients.”
He said the difference between having COVID-19 and being able to stay home compared with having the virus and needing to be hospitalized for care is an important one.
“It means it’s a much more serious infection,” he said. “Usually when you start going up in the higher hospitalizations, that is more of a symptom of really kind of how much worse the disease is.”
On Friday, Browne said there were 11 patients in intensive care at Longview Regional Medical Center and 18 patients in the regular COVID-19 unit at the hospital.
He said patient numbers at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview usually run higher than those at Longview Regional because Christus receives referral patients from the health system’s clinics in other places.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Friday said an email he received Thursday from the local Emergency Operations Center showed 15 COVID-19 patients in ICU at Good Shepherd and 46 on the regular floor.
Browne said the recent increase in hospitalizations does not mean local hospitals are nearing capacity.
“There’s more hospital beds,” he said. “The hospitals have not been full, period — for a lot of reasons. So, they certainly can absorb more if they have to before we’re in trouble.”
He also said Longview Regional reported five of its patients could soon be sent home.
Students at area schools contracting the virus but remaining asymptomatic along with a recent blast of cooler weather might have contributed to the increase in hospitalizations, according to Browne.
“We had a really good cool spell, which unfortunately puts everybody inside together and they can spread it more,” he said.
The county’s health authority also said there has been a recent uptick in cases at local nursing homes.
“I would say a minor surge,” he said. “But that can actually get out of hand real fast if we’re not careful. They’re keeping an eye on that.”
The Gregg County Health Department at the end of August stopped doing a daily report of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in the county, leaving the reporting to regional health authority the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. Browne said the move ended a triplication of efforts to report the numbers.
NET Health had not updated numbers for the seven counties it covers as of Friday evening.
A Thursday report from the health district showed a total of 2,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since the first reported case in the county in March. As of Thursday, there had been 2,205 confirmed recoveries and 43 confirmed virus deaths.
In Smith County, there have been 4,788 confirmed cases, data reported Thursday shows, with 3,578 recoveries and 77 confirmed virus deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday reported 14 new cases and 14 additional recoveries in his county.
The new cases brought the cumulative total in the county to 1,138 with 1,049 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths.
On Friday, there were 54 active cases in the county, Sims said.
The state on Friday reported one new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,061 positive cases, according to the state, and 28 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by three to a cumulative 533, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.