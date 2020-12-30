The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the region that includes Longview and Tyler on Wednesday remained above 15% of total hospital capacity for the 16th consecutive day and again neared a record set earlier this week.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday accounted for 18.99% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. The number is lower than the record-setting 19.12% reported Monday by the Texas Department of State Health Services but higher than 17.45% on Tuesday.
The state reported 20 intensive care unit beds were available across the entire Trauma Service Area on Wednesday, which was three more than on Tuesday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area this past week set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the new mandate.
Meanwhile, Gregg County added 17 cases of confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
The cumulative count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gregg County rose to 4,124 with the new cases and virus fatalities remained at 78. Confirmed recoveries for the county remained at 3,038.
The numbers do not include 2,688 probable cases, 1,318 probable recoveries and 57 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Wednesday, there were 1,008 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates Wednesday remained at 43.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The county has had 7,198 confirmed cases and 149 confirmed fatalities.
On Wednesday, there were 271 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, an increase from 269 on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported just two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents but also reported two additional deaths.
The county has had 1,393 cases and 62 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported five fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,496 positive cases, according to the state, and 51 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by five for a total of 718, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 31.
Statewide
As state leaders push hospitals for quicker vaccinations against COVID-19, health officials acknowledge some Texas shipments have been delayed or needed to be replaced, and some providers report they don't yet have enough to start giving shots to the next round of eligible patients.
Some vaccine shipments expected last week were late, and providers didn't receive them until Monday or Tuesday this week, a spokeswoman for the Department of State Health Services said.
The Texas Hospital Association said Wednesday that several shipments of the Moderna version of the vaccine had to be set aside and replaced because of concerns that cold storage requirements had been compromised. Moderna officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of Defense, which is overseeing seeing the Trump Administration's vaccine rollout, confirmed there have been temperature problems with some deliveries.
"Operation Warp Speed is tracking a few incidents of temperature readings outside the acceptable threshold," the statement said. "In every instance, the process worked — the shipment was inspected and replaced, as needed. We are confident in the integrity of both the safety measures and contingency plans in place to overcome this type of event."
At least one hospital group, Ascension Seton in Austin, said Wednesday it has distributed about 10,000 vaccines to area healthcare workers and first responders, but will remain focused on that group and will start with the next phase of eligible patients "when supply allows."
In a letter to vaccine providers Tuesday, state Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said they could start giving vaccines to people 65 or older and in other designated high-risk categories. Hellerstedt and Gov. Greg Abbott urged hospitals to give shots as quickly as possible and suggested some might be withholding doses.
The Ascension hospital group "does not hold any COVID-19 vaccines in reserve," spokeswoman Danielle Hall said.
According to state health figures, Texas had received nearly 679,000 vaccine doses by Tuesday and about 205,000 Texans had received at least one round.
The comments from Hellerstedt and Abbott, however, show mounting frustration the numbers aren't bigger. But Abbott, a Republican who has been buffeted with criticism from Democrats and from within his own party on the state's coronavirus response in 2020, has said little in recent days about the vaccine rollout outside of a Tuesday tweet that no doses should be held in reserve.
Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said the governor ordered state health and emergency management officials to "strategically surge" medical teams to help with vaccinations in long-term care facilities.
Texas "urges providers to swiftly vaccinate as many people as possible from the at-risk groups rather than these live-saving vaccines and medications sitting on shelves," Eze said.
Texas hit a record high of more than 11,992 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Wednesday, and 17,458 newly confirmed cases. The state also noted 326 newly reported deaths. Texas has reported more than 26,000 deaths overall.
Officials in some of the state's largest cities were ramping up efforts to prevent virus spread over the New Year's holiday.
In Harris County, which includes Houston, residents received an alert they should cancel all gathering and should not celebrate the holiday with anyone outside of their household.
In Austin, officials moved to tamp down social gatherings and parties with new limits on dine-in and drink service at restaurants and bars.
Under the order, any venues serving food and drinks will not be closed entirely, but will be limited to drive-thru, curbside, delivery or take-out service from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from Thursday until Sunday morning.
The order also drew a swift rebuke from the governor and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued the city and Travis County to rescind it.
In a letter to city and county officials, Paxton said the order improperly restricts business hours in violation of a previous order by the governor. The Texas Restaurant Association also called it unfair restriction on business.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler said health officials are trying to corral surging hospitalizations and new cases.
"We are now facing our most dangerous surge prospects," Adler said.