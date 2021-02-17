From staff and wire reports
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Longview and Tyler region rose slightly with newly released data Wednesday but remained less than 15%.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 10.47% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.
The rate in the region has been below 15% for 19 consecutive days. It has been under 10% for two consecutive days. It dipped below 10% for data from Sunday and Monday.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days on Feb. 5 triggered a rollback on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The state on Wednesday reported eight new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Monday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,307 cases and 90 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported five new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths since Monday. The county has had 2,058 positive cases, according to the state, and 89 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by five for a total of 1,268, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 54.
NET Health on Wednesday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves since new numbers were released Monday. The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Texas reported 72 more deaths Wednesday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 40,717. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 3,766 to 2,571,063, an estimated 243,437 of which are active.
Of those, 7,609 required hospitalization as of Tuesday, the most recent total made available by the state. That was down from 7,661 the day before and continued a downward trend.