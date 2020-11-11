Virus limits staffing at elections office
The Smith County Elections Office is being staffed by one person after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and six are waiting on test results.
The employee staffing the office has not had contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus, and the office has been cleaned and disinfected, according to county spokesman Casey Murphy.
The deadline for a ballot board to meet to qualify and count ballots from the Nov. 3 general election is Monday, and the deadline to canvas the election is Tuesday.
“Smith County Elections is doing everything it can to bring the ballot board members together (Tuesday) for a safe meeting to qualify and count the needed ballots,” Murphy said.