Although Longview health officials aren’t yet seeing many confirmed cases of the flu, the COVID-19 pandemic is generating more interest and demand for vaccinations.
“We’re seeing a lot of people coming in asking for the flu shot,” said Gregg County Immunization Program Manager Ashley Sloan. “I think that more people are getting the flu vaccine because of COVID.”
Sloan said the interest this year in vaccinations is higher than the past several years.
Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 pharmacist Shawn Sams said there has been some shortages of vaccines.
“Originally, we were told that there would be no issues as far as flu shot supply was concerned, but as we’ve gotten closer into the vaccination season, there has been a substantial shortage, in particular with the high-dose vaccine,” he said.
The high-dose vaccine is used for high-risk patients and people 65 and older. Before the most recent shipment, Sams said the Longview pharmacy had 500 to 600 people on a waiting list for the shot.
“Right now, we’re doing mostly just vaccinating,” Sams said. “I have not heard about any real positive tests (of the flu). We’re vaccinating more people at this point than we have probably ... at least the last three or four years.”
Sams estimated Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 has administered more than 5,000 flu shots as of Thursday.
“Typically, that (5,000) would be through a complete season,” he said. “The COVID situation inspired people to go out and make sure that they’re getting any kind of vaccine that they can.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s likely that the flu and COVID-19 viruses will continue to spread this fall and winter. The flu can occur all year but is most common in fall and winter, increasing in October and peaking during December through February.
Texas Health and Human Services encourages everyone age 6 months and older to be vaccinated.
“It would be a very bad combination if they had flu and COVID,” said Dr. Yashashree Vegi at Christus Trinity Clinic. “So I think this year, we should make more and more emphasis on flu vaccination.”
She added that since much of the population is social distancing and wearing masks, there could be fewer flu cases this season.
“We have not seen very much flu cases so far,” Vegi said. “If the population follows standard precautions and gets a flu shot ... then there’s probably less number of flu cases.”
Vegi said the most common excuse she hears about flu shots is that a person who gets a vaccine will become ill.
“That’s the most common myth,” Vegi said. “The flu shot is meant to prevent. The flu shot does not give the flu.”
The CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative are providing free flu shots for high-risk adult populations “disproportionately affected or at risk for COVID-19 infection.”
The aim is to help decrease the chances of these populations contracting the flu and COVID-19.
According to the initiative, high-risk populations include staff and patients in long-term care facilities, adults with underlying conditions, minority groups disproportionately impacted by influenza, health care professionals, first responders, grocery store workers, manufacturing and food plant workers.
The Gregg County Health Department is participating in the program.
“We usually don’t see the state fund adult vaccines,” Sloan said.
The Walgreens Flu Index for the week ending Oct. 17 lists the Longview-Tyler-Nacogdoches-Lufkin area with the fourth-highest flu activity in the nation. The index is compiled using retail prescription data from U.S. Walgreens locations for antiviral medications used to treat influenza.