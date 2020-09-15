COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg County soared Tuesday by more than 200 as public health officials announced almost two dozen newly confirmed cases in county residents.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 204 new confirmed recoveries in the county for a total of 1,511.
The health district reported 23 new cases in Gregg County, bringing its cumulative total to 2,085 with 539 of those active.
The county’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 35.
NET Health on Tuesday reported new COVID-19 deaths in Smith and Anderson counties.
An 80-year old Whitehouse woman became the 58th confirmed coronavirus fatality in Smith County, according to the health district. In Anderson County, a 98-year-old Palestine woman who had the virus died.
Newly confirmed cases rose by 29 in Smith County for a total of 3,538 with 650 of those cases active. Recoveries in county residents rose by one to 2,830.
The health district also reported unconfirmed probable numbers of an additional 640 cases, 300 active cases, 335 recoveries and five fatalities, based on antigen tests. The numbers are considered probable until confirmed with a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
On Tuesday, 112 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Tyler hospitals, up from 105 the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday for a total of 839 and no new deaths. The county has had six COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had five newly confirmed cases, according to the county’s website. The county has had 366 residents test positive for the virus. The state reports nine deaths in the county.
Pine Tree ISD
Two more Pine Tree ISD students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement sent Tuesday afternoon to parents and students.
A freshman and junior at the high school had the positive test results. The students were not exposed on campus, according to the district.