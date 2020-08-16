From Staff and Wire Reports
The number of reported COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg County has more than doubled in the past week.
Health administrator A.J. Harris said 746 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday. That’s a 103% increase compared with the 367 recoveries reported Aug. 8.
County health authority Dr. Lewis Browne said this past week that because the health department has been able to contact more people diagnosed with COVID-19 after surges in new cases, that has resulted in a spike in reported recoveries.
Harris on Saturday also said the county added four new confirmed virus cases for a total of 1,741. The county’s death total remained at 33.
Overall, 6,976 total tests have been administered in Gregg County as of Saturday, including 4,960 negative results and 275 pending, he said.
Elsewhere, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported seven new COVID-19 cases to bring his county’s total to 738. Thirty-five people have died in Harrison County from the coronavirus, and 575 people have recovered.
Statewide, the death toll from the coronavirus inched nearer to 10,000 on Saturday, with 238 deaths bringing the total to 9,840.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of reported cases increased by 8,245 to 528,838.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Health officials said Saturday that 6,481 people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were hospitalized.
The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases is shrinking.
But the virus is still spreading geographically. The report Thursday of a resident in sparsely populated Sterling County testing positive made it the 251st of the state’s 254 counties to have a confirmed case.
And the number of coronavirus tests being done daily in Texas dropped by the thousands in August, mirroring nationwide trends.