Gregg County COVID-19 recoveries increased almost 16% on Tuesday as the county added 16 new coronavirus cases.
Health administrator A.J. Harris said 58 recoveries were reported for a total of 425. No new deaths were reported.
Gregg County has 1,675 cumulative cases and 29 deaths, Harris said.
Overall, 6,564 total tests have been administered in Gregg County, including 4,601 negative results and 288 pending tests, Harris said.
In neighboring Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Tuesday reported two Tyler women died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death count to 26.
NET Health said the women were ages 87 and 89. The health district also reported 17 additional virus cases in Smith County for a cumulative count of 2,612, including 761 recoveries.
Recoveries in Smith County increased by one Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Harrison County saw 18 new cases and 10 new recoveries. The county has 713 total cases, including 35 deaths and 566 recoveries, County Judge Chad Sims said in a statement.
Sims also reminded residents of free walk-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center. No appointment is required, and residents don’t have to be showing symptoms to be screened.
“There is no charge, and it is a painless mouth swab. We hope they’ll be able to stay through Saturday, so make plans to stop by ASAP,” Sims said.
Rusk County reported 323 total cases, including 244 recoveries and two deaths, as of late Monday night, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
Wood County has 345 cases, including 230 recoveries and 11 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, five Mineola residents and an Alba resident, according to NET Health.