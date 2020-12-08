Confirmed COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg County jumped by 110 on Tuesday as public health officials announced another increase in active cases of the virus among inmate in the county jail.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported confirmed recoveries went from 2,541 on Monday to 2,651.
Cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county rose by one to 3,520, although NET Health reported 20 newly confirmed cases in the county. NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates has previously attributed a difference in the number of new cases reported Friday and the number of total cases Friday compared to the previous day to how addresses are reported to the district.
“Our epidemiologists explained to me the daily occurrence of persons who may provide an incorrect address when their registration paperwork is completed, or that the person’s actual address is not within Gregg County but is within a neighboring county,” he said earlier.
Confirmed deaths remained at 70 on Tuesday after an increase of three during the weekend in Gregg County.
On Tuesday, there were 799 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates have increased rapidly in recent days. On Tuesday, NET Health reported 32 active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates, an increase of nine from Monday. Just 14 inmates had active cases on Friday.
The numbers do not include 2,126 probable cases, 935 probable recoveries and 45 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 158 confirmed recoveries and one additional confirmed death from the virus.
The county has had 6,430 confirmed cases, 4,407 confirmed recoveries and 140 deaths for which the coronavirus is the confirmed cause. There were 1,883 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
On Tuesday, the number of patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals decreased by 10 to 249.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported nine new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and two additional deaths.
The county has had 1,282 cases and 48 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 56 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,263 positive cases, according to the state, and 35 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases remained unchanged at 641, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.
Hospitalization rate
State data on Tuesday showed a region that includes Gregg and surrounding counties has a hospitalization rate that could set the area on a path toward rolling back coronavirus-related restrictions.
Trauma Service Area G, which includes 19 counties in Northeast Texas, had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 15.02%. If COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 15% of hospital capacity for seven consecutive days, counties in the Trauma Service Area will be subjected to additional mandates set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott, including reducing capacity at restaurants, closing bars and halting elective procedures at hospitals. The East Texas region extends from Van Zandt and Henderson counties in the west to Harrison and Panola counties in the east and from Franklin County in the north to Trinity County in the south.
The region has been hovering just beneath the threshold since this past Wednesday when it hit its highest level since the pandemic began at 16.66%.